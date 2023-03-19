The Undertaker Is A Fan Of Omos, Wants To See Him Booked As A Special Attraction

"The Beast" Brock Lesnar has been a tentpole attraction of WrestleMania season, and is set to face the tallest opponent he's ever faced at the spring supercard, "The Nigerian Giant" Omos. One of Lesnar's most legendary rivals is excited to see how the match in SoFi Stadium shakes out.

"I'm anxious to see what happens [in Omos's match with Brock Lesnar]," The Undertaker told "Inside The Ropes" recently. "I'm really high on Omos. He's got a ways to go and it's difficult because it's so hard to book him." According to Undertaker, Omos is an "attraction" in the same vein as WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant, a comparison he's made in the past.

"It's not like it was for Andre back in the day," Undertaker explained. "Andre went from territory to territory. He traveled and he was just a global ambassador so people didn't see him week after week after week on the same television show. With Omos, that's something they're going to have to figure out because he's a very special talent and he's still developing that talent." Undertaker has had opportunities to speak with and mentor Omos in the WWE Performance Center and says Omos's onscreen persona is much different from the man himself.

"Actually I'm killing him off because he's a bad guy right? But he's a really nice human being and he's a sponge," Undertaker gushed. "He wants to get better and he wants to do all of these things that I look for when I see someone that I really want to mentor."

Undertaker reiterates that Omos is "an attraction," noting that he's "special" and needs to be "protected" if WWE is going to have him on TV every week. However, Undertaker thinks Brock creates a perfect counterpart to show off Omos's size.

"It'll be a really interesting dynamic. He dwarfs Brock and nobody dwarfs Brock!"