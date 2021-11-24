The Undertaker was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week where he spoke about Omos. He compared him to Andre The Giant and discussed what he has told him in the past.

“I’ll say this. There will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come and that’s a big statement,” The Undertaker admitted. “But he’s special. Omos is special. The big thing for him to know and realize is that he is special and that he is different from everybody else. The average size of wrestlers, in general, is smaller than it was. So here’s this guy that is incredibly athletic and he’s just a big strong man. It’s important for him that he protects that. Sometimes guys don’t understand what that means. He and I have had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn’t do. If things get too heated, call me.”

Another wrestler that The Undertaker spoke about was Batista. He reflected on their WrestleMania encounter and why their match ended up being so good.

“We really did have a good match. That was in Detroit. Batista had a chip on his shoulder, right? He wanted to go out and steal the show,” The Undertaker claimed. “He was the champion going into that match and he kind of felt slighted that we weren’t the main event. He was so motivated to go out there and steal the show, it was a lot of fun. I think that was one of his better matches. Not because of me, just because of the motivation that he had. He was so in tune. I remember coming back through the curtain after it was all over with. Then he came back and I remember him yelling out in Gorilla, ‘follow that.’”

