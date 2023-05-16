Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why MJF Should Stay With AEW Over Signing With WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. has not shied away from sharing his thoughts on AEW World Champion MJF in the past. This time around, the former WWE writer recently appeared on "Insight" when Chris Van Vliet asked him if he thinks MJF will leave AEW when his contract is up next year.

"I don't know," Prinze Jr. said. "The character MJF will go wherever the money's best. But I think special stars get special treatment and exceptions are made for exceptional people. And I feel like any deal WWE would make, Tony Khan would match it. MJF has a ton of freedom where he's at... If I were him, I wouldn't leave."

The former WWE writer praised MJF's current "Four Pillars" storyline in AEW before pointing out The Bloodline storyline as something that is working for him in WWE. Despite that, he feels like several WWE stars are portraying someone that they're not, whereas MJF is able to be himself and take risks in AEW.

MJF has publicly teased "the bidding war of 2024" on AEW programming as his options could range from staying in AEW to going to WWE or even Hollywood. AEW President Tony Khan previously stated in an interview that retaining the 27-year-old is a priority for him.

Meanwhile, Bully Ray also previously expressed his concerns about MJF leaving AEW. Bully said, "He would never be able to be the version of MJF that we know and love. They would have to put their twist, their spin, as they do everything because that's just the way WWE is, and is that wrong of them? It's their company."

