Bully Ray Offers Advice To MJF On Choosing A Destination In The Bidding War Of 2024

Bully Ray is infamous for pushing the envelope in his promos during his time in ECW and TNA, as he portrayed a foul-mouthed heel willing to say anything, much like current AEW World Champion MJF.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Bully said he could see MJF heading to WWE when his AEW contract expires (or as MJF calls it, the bidding war of 2024.) In response, Van Vliet pointed out that MJF would not have the same freedom on the microphone in WWE and would no longer be able to make the racial and sexual innuendos that pepper his promos in AEW.

"He would never be able to be the version of MJF that we know and love," Bully agreed. "They would have to put their twist, their spin, as they do everything because that's just the way WWE is, and is that wrong of them? It's their company."

Bully went on to say that MJF would grow as a performer if he went to WWE. "If Max wants to stay Max for the rest of his life, don't go," Bully explained. "But if he wants to make a gazillion dollars and headline WrestleMania, which I think he has all the potential in the world to do ..."

MJF is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution on March 5. Bully also is involved in a world title situation. The former TNA World Champion recently helped NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus retain his title against Matt Cardona, which led to Tyrus promising Bully Ray could have a title shot.

