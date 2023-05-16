Road Dogg Believes Omos Has Bigger Upside Than Andre The Giant

WWE Hall of Famer and current Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James recently caught some flack from fans for saying that he believes Omos has a bigger upside than the likes of Andre the Giant and Big Show. During a recent episode of "Oh You Didn't Know," James doubled down on his opinion.

"I still stand by what I said," James stated. "I've dug in deeper since I got all the backlash... I have no problem saying in 15 years, he'll probably still be doing this and may have made a name for himself [like] the likes of an Andre or Big Show, and I don't think that's a stretch at all." James believes that Omos is a great human and athlete, and that if he stays healthy and continues to be a student of the game, then the sky will be the limit for him.

Omos, now 29 years old, signed with WWE's developmental system in 2019. He made his first televised appearance in 2020 before making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. In his debut, Omos and AJ Styles were able to defeat The New Day to win the "Raw" Tag Team Championship. After their reign ended, the two eventually went separate ways as Omos aligned with MVP and began feuding with Bobby Lashley. Since then, Omos has competed in a number of marquee singles matches on premium live events against the likes of Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins.

