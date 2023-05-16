Earl Hebner Opens Up And Tells All About WWE's Infamous Montreal Screwjob In 1997

Recently, Earl Hebner opened up about his pivotal role in the "Montreal screwjob" on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," and it wasn't the first time he has given his side of one of the most infamous moments in the history of professional wrestling. What made it unique, though, was that not only was he being interviewed by two former colleagues who were there that night at Survivor Series 1997, but one of them, then-road agent/producer Jerry Brisco, was another key player in Bret Hart being double-crossed on the planned finish to his WWE Championship match with Shawn Michaels. The result? A much more candid telling of what went down over 25 years ago in Montreal.

"When Brisco gave me the news ... I told my brother to get my s**t together [to put in our car]," Hebner recalled. "When Brisco was talking to me, he laid it out, and I go 'I don't know. I just don't know.' [On] this arm, Brisco grabbed me. 'What do you mean you don't know? He's got a $3 million contract down there [in WCW]. Is he gonna give you any of it? What are you gonna do?' I go 'I don't know, Jerry.'"

Co-host John "Bradshaw" Layfield specifically remembered seeing Dave Hebner getting his and Earl's belongings together and asking what was up, only to be told that they were just making efforts to beat the crowd out of the building at the end of the show. That was technically true, since the plan was for Dave to have his car waiting with the motor running and their belongings inside so Earl could run out of the building after the match, although Brisco added that the Hebners being the first ones out of the building was not at all out of the ordinary.