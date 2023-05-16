Dragon Lee Will Challenge Noam Dar For Heritage Cup At WWE NXT Battleground

"WWE NXT" is on the road to Battleground, and new animosities have boiled over, leading to a title match being added to the May 28 event.

Dragon Lee challenged NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar to a match for the said cup at Battleground. Dragon Lee made the challenge on an edition of the Supernova Sessions talk show segment during Tuesday's "NXT." Nathan Frazier helped Lee make the challenge, namedropping Dar's old partner Alicia Fox, which seemed to egg the cup holder into putting it on the line at the premium live event. Dar has held the Heritage Cup since he won it in "NXT UK." The August broadcast of the match came after it was taped in July of last year. WWE recognizes his reign as 264 days and counting.

The Heritage Cup was initially created for the now-defunct "NXT UK." Dar won the cup when "NXT UK" was still in production, and continued holding it through its inactivity for a number of months. The cup was reactivated in April of this year, and now Dar is once again defending it. The cup is defended under British rules, which sees the opponents wrestle six three-minute rounds, attempting to defeat their opponent in a two-out-of-three falls situation. The falls are only counted under pinfall, submission, or countout, any disqualification results in the immediate end of a match.

The match joins the card for Battleground that already includes the "NXT" Championship rematch between Carmelo Hayes and former champion Bron Breakker, plus the final of the tournament for the vacant "NXT" Women's Championship.