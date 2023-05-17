Jimmy Korderas Doesn't Understand Why So Many Wrestlers Win With Roll-Ups

"I get that this business evolves, but when did the most devastating finishing maneuver in all of pro wrestling become one of the simplest moves of all time," was the question Jimmy Korderas had during his latest "Reffin Rant."

This came on the back of the "WWE Raw" match between Dominik Mysterio and Xavier Woods match this week which saw The Judgment Day star get the victory via a simple roll-up. Despite the fact that Rhea Ripley interfered twice, he didn't opt to use his own finish to get the victory.

"My only issue was the finish was a small package, aka roll-up, whatever you want to call it," Korderas said. "They kick out of the 450, twisting, burning hammer phoenix splashes but at the same time, why not when they have the interference go right to your finish? It helps get the finish over."

Of course, the roll-up can be used to pull off a surprise victory and can be effective in seeing someone pull a win out of nowhere. However, getting the chance to display finishing moves on a regular basis is the only way of establishing the moves with the crowd in order to create a reaction from the crowd every time it gets hit. The likes of the RKO, Cross Rhodes, and the Manhandle Slam are all moves that people associate with the end of the match, and that is simply achieved due to repetition, which Korderas clearly thinks is missing right now.

