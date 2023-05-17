AEW All Access Moving From TBS To Max Streaming Service On June 9th

It was confirmed today at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront that All Elite Wrestling will be launching "AEW Collision" on June 17. The new two-hour show is set to air every Saturday night at 8 pm EST. Furthermore, it has now been revealed that "AEW All Access" will be switching to streaming platform Max from June 9 — HBO Max is set to be rebranded as Max later this month. The reality series premiered on March 29 and airs on TBS. The show takes a look at what goes on behind at the curtain at AEW.

The revamped Max streaming service will see a wide range of programs be featured, including HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, and the DC Universe. Max will launch on May 23 and will be continuously updated with fresh content. Along with "All Access," HGTV's "Battle on the Beach" and TLC's "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" will also be switching to the streaming platform. It's said that many current HBO subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, while others will be instructed to install the new app.

Six episodes of "All Access" have aired since the show was launched in March. When the program was first announced, it was revealed that it would "showcase AEW's stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans' attention." The inaugural series has highlighted various aspects of life behind the scenes at AEW, including the personal lives of real-life couple Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Adam Cole.