Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Fought Against Dolph Ziggler Name In WWE

If you ever wondered if anyone pushed back against WWE using the name Dolph Ziggler, we finally have answers. During a recent appearance on "Insight," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled the time Vince McMahon settled on the Ziggler name.

"I had to direct the first Dolph Ziggler segment ever, the first three actually when he was just coming up," Prinze Jr. said. "We were doing everything we could to make this not suck because I fought against this idea so much that Vince made me do it. They were like, 'What are we going to name him?' They said, 'Dirt Diggler,' and Vince was like, 'That's great.'"

Prinze Jr. informed his fellow writer that they would get sued for using a name that already existed, so then they kept throwing out goofy names until they landed on Dolph Ziggler. From there, McMahon assigned Prinze Jr. to produce Ziggler's segments, which led to him being the one to reveal the name change. The former writer said that Ziggler just "went for it" like he does in the ring and committed to it until he was over.

Despite the unflattering name, Ziggler went on to be successful following his repackaging in 2008. He is a six-time Intercontinental Champion and four-time WWE Tag Team Champion. While both reigns were cut short, Ziggler is a two-time world champion after he experienced one of the most memorable Money in the Bank cash-ins in 2013. Just last year, the 42-year-old had a run with the "NXT" Championship as he's proven to be a utility player wherever WWE needs him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.