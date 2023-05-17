WWE CEO Nick Khan Leads 'Morale Boosting Meeting' For All Employees

Speculation continues to run rampant about how exactly the merger of WWE and the UFC into TKO Corp, a company controlled by UFC parent company Endeavor, will affect WWE, particularly when it comes to layoffs. It's only natural since Endeavor quickly laid off approximately 15% of the UFC's staff when they bought the MMA promotion in 2016 and Mark Shapiro, Endeavor's President and COO, has already said that similar layoffs due to "redundancies" are to be expected. On Wednesday, though, according to a report from PWInsider, WWE CEO Nick Khan attempted to assuage those fears via a very "rah rah" meeting with all of employees.

The PWInsider report states that there wasn't much of substance in the meeting, calling it "basically a morale boosting meeting," one that was about little more than talking about how great everything and everyone was doing. There were no announcements and there was nothing said about any potential cuts of current staff that could happen once the merger is finalized.