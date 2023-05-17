Carlito Discusses Keeping Low Profile Before Surprise WWE Backlash Appearance

Former WWE stars Carlito and Savio Vega were among two surprise guests at WWE Backlash earlier this month when the company returned to San Juan, Puerto Rico. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Carlito discussed how he pulled off the return without it leaking.

"It was great, man. It was good, and it was something that they've wanted for a long time," Carlito said. "It was cool that the secret didn't get out. I was surprised. I kept thinking, 'Someone's gonna leak it at some point,' but nothing ever came of it so they did not expect that at all that night."

When it came to how he kept a low profile, Carlito said, "I braided my hair and put a beanie on and wore a hoodie. We got in the night before actually and I just went straight to my room. Then the next day people started recognizing me, but word didn't get out." He assumed the news would leak well ahead of time like his Royal Rumble appearance did in 2021.

Later in the interview, the former WWE United States Champion credited Bad Bunny for his influence on the event, which marked WWE's first show in Puerto Rico since 2005. He likened Bad Bunny to reaching "Michael Jackson levels" with his popularity around the world. Now as a result of the raucous reactions and overall success of Backlash, Carlito believes WWE will visit the island more often.

