CM Punk Receiving 2023 Iron Mike Mazurki Award By Cauliflower Alley Club

Amidst the confusion surrounding his possible involvement in the upcoming "AEW Collision" program, CM Punk received a bit of good news on Wednesday.

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced that the former AEW World Champion will be the 2023 recipient of the Iron Mike Mazurki Award. According to the C.A.C., the award has been "bestowed upon individuals who have made exceptional contributions to professional wrestling and have exhibited outstanding dedication to the sport both inside and outside the ring." The award has been given to legendary names such as John Bradshaw Layfield, Sgt. Slaughter, Stu Hart, and other luminaries of the wrestling business.