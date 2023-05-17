CM Punk Tells Fans 'Go Touch Grass' Following Reports On His AEW Status
CM Punk broke his silence following a day of confusion and rumors surrounding his status with All Elite Wrestling with the release of a series of statements on his Instagram story.
"Look everyone," Punk wrote, "Bryan Alvarez doesn't like it when misinformed internet trolls make up rumors about him so please stop making up rumors and stories for clicks while Bryan makes up rumors and stories for clicks okay?"
The posts were in reference to an earlier tweet from Alvarez, which cast doubt on whether Punk and AEW had mended fences ahead of the announced "Collision" premiere on June 17. Punk went on to remind fans that Alvarez has a family, before challenging Alvarez to the "Bryan Alvarez shut the f*** up and stop talking about me challenge day 1."
Punk then shared a screenshot of an email that is believed to be from 2009 or 2010, perhaps to perhaps to suggest that any current animosity had nothing to do with the decade-old issue.
Punk's message to 'fringe wrestling fans'
"Friendly reminder: I haven't been on TV for nine months and y'all still just can't stop talking about me," Punk wrote in another IG story, saying that love and hate are all the same to him.
"I don't enjoy being the sole person that props up entire misinformed clickbait industry based on toxic gossip from lying sources, but what can you do? When you're the king, it comes with the crown.
Not content with just the two statements, Punk then released a video on his IG story, imploring fans to have some perspective.
"One more before I go, really quick," Punk said. "The parasocial relationship a lot of fringe wrestling fans have with certain people is really unhealthy. I get the tribalism. Like, it's fun to root for your team, but picking sides seems a little silly. You don't know me. You don't know anybody else. So, just go touch grass."
According to a final post by Punk, "This is what happens when there is no hockey," followed by a video of himself working out.