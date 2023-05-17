CM Punk Tells Fans 'Go Touch Grass' Following Reports On His AEW Status

CM Punk broke his silence following a day of confusion and rumors surrounding his status with All Elite Wrestling with the release of a series of statements on his Instagram story.

"Look everyone," Punk wrote, "Bryan Alvarez doesn't like it when misinformed internet trolls make up rumors about him so please stop making up rumors and stories for clicks while Bryan makes up rumors and stories for clicks okay?"

The posts were in reference to an earlier tweet from Alvarez, which cast doubt on whether Punk and AEW had mended fences ahead of the announced "Collision" premiere on June 17. Punk went on to remind fans that Alvarez has a family, before challenging Alvarez to the "Bryan Alvarez shut the f*** up and stop talking about me challenge day 1."

CM Punk/Instagram

Punk then shared a screenshot of an email that is believed to be from 2009 or 2010, perhaps to perhaps to suggest that any current animosity had nothing to do with the decade-old issue.