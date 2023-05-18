Bronson Reed Reveals Why He Turned Down NJPW Offer To Sign With WWE

Bronson Reed surprised many when he made a surprise return to WWE in December after opting to not re-sign with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and he reflected on the events leading up to it during a recent conversation with Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast.

Reed explained that he felt as if he stamped his name in NJPW following his last match in the company at Declaration of Power 2022 against Kazuchika Okada.

"That chapter is shut, and now I'm back in WWE and I want to do the same thing. I want to come to WWE and wrestle guys like Bobby Lashley, maybe future world champions, and things like that. Stamp the Bronson Reed name here in WWE," Reed said.

Reed mentioned that he would always receive criticism no matter which company he was in, and said that it was an indicator to him of success in his career.

"I got to 'NXT,' I had become North American Champion, but I never got to be on a 'Raw' or a 'SmackDown' or do any of the Premium Live Events like a Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Backlash, any of those things," Reed said.

Reed, who had initially signed with the company in 2019, captured the North American Championship from Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match on the May 18, 2021 episode of "NXT," which has been his only title in WWE. He was released from his contract in August 2021 alongside several other "NXT" Superstars.

