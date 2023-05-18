Chavo Guerrero Recalls Eddie Guerrero Being Ready For A Real Fight With Brock Lesnar

When two old heads of the business get nostalgic lamenting what pro wrestling used to be, they're almost obligated to take listeners behind the curtain. That's exactly what happened on a recent episode of "The Undisputed Podcast," as Bobby Fish and Chavo Guerrero went on a "this generation is soft" rant while comparing eras. In doing so, Guerrero reiterated several times that he's happy about where the business has gone, from a fiscal perspective, but is equally saddened that a modern-day wrestling show resembles "play wrestling" and struggles to get viewers to suspend their disbelief. During the conversation, Guerrero recounted a backstage altercation between his uncle, Eddie Guerrero, and Brock Lesnar, which came about after Lesnar got overly physical with Eddie during a match in the lead-up to their championship bout at No Way Out 2004.

"Brock is such a strong guy, people don't really understand how strong he is," Chavo said. "After the match, Eddie was pissed because Brock stiffed him a bunch of times, that Eddie felt. Brock was working, but he was working so hard.

"Eddie pulls him into his dressing room and he's like, 'Brock! Get in here!' They get into the dressing room and I'm like, 'Am I going to have to open this door and help Eddie fight Brock?' When they got out of there, they had straightened it out, and I remember Brock looking at me and going, 'You know I was going to beat up Eddie in the ring, right?'"