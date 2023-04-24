Former WWE Star Lince Dorado Created Mask Used In Mercedes Mone's Stardom Entrance

Things could've gone a bit better for Mercedes Mone at STARDOM's All-Star Grand Queendom over the weekend. Her IWGP Women's Championship reign came to an end at the hands of Mayu Iwatani. But at least Mone can hang her hat on the knowledge that her entrance, complete with Eddie Guerrero tribute, caught a lot of fans by surprise.

Mone made her way to the ring sporting a Black Tiger-esque mask. In 1993, Black Tiger II was portrayed by one of Mone's wrestling heroes — the late Eddie Guerrero. And for her STARDOM debut, Mone's luchador friend Lince Dorado made this particular mask for her to go along with her ring gear that was made by Solluna Hayashi, as was revealed via Twitter.

Even in defeat, Mone was incredibly gracious to her friend for his involvement in this keystone moment in her wrestling career, expressing her thanks to him in a tweet while showing off a few more looks at his creation. "My brother, you fn KILLED this!!" she wrote. "I can't thank you enough for making this mask! Dream come true."

My brother 🥹🥹🥹 you fn KILLED this!! I canâ€™t thank you enough for making this mask! Dream come true #BlackTigerGirl@LuchadorLD https://t.co/tZotna3sii pic.twitter.com/xy420jjGga — Mercedes MonÃ© Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 24, 2023

In her last couple of outings, Mone has paid tribute to legendary figures in Japanese wrestling history. Here, it was Black Tiger. At NJPW's Battle in the Valley, it was the late Hana Kimura with her entrance outfit. Who knows who she might pay her respects to next? But with a planned appearance at NJPW Resurgence on May 21, we shouldn't have to wait long to find out who Mone will draw her cosplay inspiration from.