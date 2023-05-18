Wrestling World Reacts To Passing Of WWE Legend Superstar Billy Graham

The professional wrestling world is mourning the loss of "Superstar" Billy Graham. The WWE Hall of Famer died Wednesday night after an exhaustive battle with health issues in recent years. Graham was 79.

"The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us. THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!" tweeted Ric Flair, who took inspiration from Graham's look and character throughout his own historic career.

The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! pic.twitter.com/YH0eT2NM4p — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 18, 2023

Jesse "The Body" Ventura also sent his condolences and noted Graham's influence on his own career. "There wouldn't be a Jesse 'The Body' Ventura without the in-ring success and trailblazing showmanship of Superstar Billy Graham," Ventura tweeted. "One of my proudest wrestling memories was having the honor of being inducted into the same WWE Hall of Fame class as Graham. Rest In Power Superstar."

There wouldn't be a Jesse "The Body" Ventura without the in-ring success and trailblazing showmanship of Superstar Billy Graham. One of my proudest wrestling memories was having the honor of being inducted into the same WWE Hall of Fame class as Graham. Rest In Power Superstar. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) May 18, 2023

Paul Heyman put Graham's impact on the entire pro wrestling business into perspective, as he mourned the former WWWF Heavyweight Champion: "Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!"

Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour! pic.twitter.com/bwL6UQ3c3h — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 18, 2023

Graham had faced several health battles since 2002, including needing a liver transplant, having double pneumonia, enduring possible heart failure, and internal bleeding. The original "Superstar" has also dealt with repeated issues surrounding his liver and had toes amputated last year. In late April, Graham's family said he had recently lost 80 pounds while in the hospital.

"Super bummed out to hear that one of teenage Hero's one of the true 'Towers of Power, Man of the Hour, too Sweet to be Sour' SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM is on a ventilator," Diamond Dallas Page tweeted as Graham's health declined. "Much love and respect, bro! God Bless you brother, please [pray] for Superstar Billy Graham."

Super bummed out to hear that one of teenage Hero's one of the true "Towers of Power, Man of the Hour, too Sweet to be Sour" SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM is on a ventilator. Much love and respect, bro! God Bless you brother, please 🙏 for Superstar Billy Graham @ssbillygraham 💎DDP pic.twitter.com/nOOooENEEm — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) May 16, 2023

Both WWE and AEW tweeted their condolences after news of Graham's death spread Wednesday night.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham has passed away. We extend our condolences to Graham's family, friends, and fans.https://t.co/Qpykpjv616 — WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2023

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Superstar Billy Graham. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/nf3t7aEtvJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2023

"This is the version of Superstar Billy Graham I got to see in FL," former WWE star Sean Waltman tweeted, sharing a photo of Graham in his heyday. "He would come out to Kung Fu Fighting & I loved it! RIP to the most copied man ever in Pro Wrestling."

This is the version of Superstar Billy Graham I got to see in FL. He would come out to Kung Fu Fighting & I loved it! RIP to the most copied man ever in Pro Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/hLzoWaXDiD — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 18, 2023

Bully Ray called Graham "one of the greatest heels/entertainers and most influential wrestlers of all time."

Prayers for one of the greatest heels/entertainers and most influential wrestlers of all time...Superstar Billy Graham 🙏🏽💪🏽 ps...just listen to that crowd. pic.twitter.com/amfw0yaIVV — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 16, 2023

"THE SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM MY BROTHER FOR LIFE," Iron Sheik tweeted, sharing a video of him and Graham having a heartfelt moment on the mic. "HE WAS THE CHAMPION AND MOST OVER MAN IN THE BUSINESS. HE ALWAYS SHOW ME THE RESPECT. I LOVE HIM I MISS HIM FOREVER."

THE SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM MY BROTHER FOR LIFE. HE WAS THE CHAMPION AND MOST OVER MAN IN THE BUSINESS. HE ALWAYS SHOW ME THE RESPECT. I LOVE HIM I MISS HIM FOREVER pic.twitter.com/0ddvh86iWH — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 18, 2023

Sgt. Slaughter called him "a master on the microphone," while Honky Tonk Man called him "such a nice guy to be around."

Eldridge Wayne Coleman💪🏻A Master On The Microphone🎤& One of The "Greatest" Promo's In Our Glorious Business🫵🏻 R.I.P. Superstar Billy Graham🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) May 18, 2023

Condolences go out to the Superstar Billy Graham family. HTM and Billy met in Memphis many years ago. We became friends. Such a nice guy to be around. God Bless you! — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) May 18, 2023

And Marc Mero wrote that Graham's death "hits me hard," as the two became supportive friends over their careers. Mero shared a painting Graham made for him, which he hand-delivered to Mero at his pro wrestling school.

This is one hits me hard as Wrestling Superstar Billy Graham has passed on to paradise at age of 79. He has been so kind and supportive of the work I do with students. My prayers are for God's comfort to his wife, family and all who loved him. He visited me when I lived in... pic.twitter.com/DfKKjrdkc5 — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) May 18, 2023

"He has been so kind and supportive of the work I do with students," Mero wrote. "My prayers are for God's comfort to his wife, family and all who loved him."