Chris Jericho Responds To Not Making WWE's Top 5 Debuts: 'Hold My Beer...'

On August 9, 1999, Chris Jericho had "come to save the World Wrestling Federation" to much fanfare, interrupting The Rock in the process. As debuts go, it stands as an iconic one. According to WWE's recent 'Greatest Debuts of All Time' list, however, it ranks only as high as No. 10. Jericho himself had a simple response upon seeing his absence from the Top 5, tweeting "Hold my beer....."

At the end of the day, best-of lists are subjective. That said, it's easy to wonder whether or not Jericho's current relationship with WWE (or lack thereof) played a part in his positioning.