Nick Khan Announces WWE Will Return To India For Live Event In September

WWE CEO Nick Khan gave a speech at the Moffett Nathanson conference in New York City earlier today, and revealed some plans to continue WWE's streak of events outside the United States.

According to Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, Khan said that WWE is planning to do a live event in India in September. This continues WWE's trend of events abroad, as the company already runs premium live events in Saudi Arabia, and Wales, while the upcoming Money In The Bank will take place in London's O2 Arena.

This is not the first time that WWE has made a push into the Indian market, famously spending a summer with Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion as a way to attract attention from the populous subcontinent.