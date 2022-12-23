Backstage News On WWE's Plans Regarding Major Live Event In India

Earlier this month, it was revealed that WWE would be returning to India in January 2023 for a major one-off live event. However, it emerged this week that the show – which was never officially confirmed to be taking place by WWE - would no longer go ahead as planned. Pro wrestling insider account WrestleVotes said, "I'm told the proposed WWE Live Event in India scheduled for 1/18 has been postponed for unspecified reasons." More details have now emerged regarding the postponement of the show.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to delay the event was made by WWE's Indian television partner, Sony Sports Network, who are said to be behind bringing WWE over to the country for a major live event. Sony is currently in the process of merging with Zee in India, so the broadcaster allegedly wanted to hold off doing the show until the deal was complete. The merger is expected to be finalized in April 2023.

WWE's first show in India since December 2017 was set to be built around the promotion's talent from the country and other major stars. One WWE performer expected to be on the show was Indian-born Veer. According to the WON, Veer and Sanga vs. The Creed Brothers (Julis and Brutus Creed) was initially penciled in for "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, but that match was being "stalled" until after the January 18 event in Hyderabad. The recent Julius Creed injury angle on "WWE NXT" programming was apparently done because the company did not want to risk Veer being unable to perform in India because of his reported hand injury. It's said because of the postponed Indian live event, that tag team bout can now happen at any time.