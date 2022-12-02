Big Backstage Update On WWE's Next Live Event In India

Professional wrestling companies love the following things: money, boom periods, money, big stars, money, great matches, and, most importantly, money. They also really love the idea of breaking into India, whose population of over 1 billion is primed with a growing wrestling fanbase. Whether it's WWE, AEW, or every other promotion in the wrestling ecosystem, many have attempted to create a popular star for the market, a far departure from how those of Indian descent have been portrayed in the past. Now, WWE is re-entering the country for the first time in several years.

According to PWInsider, WWE will be making its return to India in 2023, with the event on the calender for next month — Wednesday, January 18, to be precise. Talent from "WWE SmackDown" are scheduled to make the trip.

It has been five years since WWE was in India last. In December 2017, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal – a Canadian wrestler of Indian Punjabi Sikh descent — found himself in the main event with "The Game" Triple H, who now serves as current Chief Content Officer for the company; Triple H scored the win. WWE also produced a TV special in 2021 called "The Superstar Spectacular" geared towards Indian fans, though nothing ultimately came from it.

In addition to Mahal, WWE also has Indian wrestlers Shanky, Veer, Guru Raaj, and Sanga as part of their roster. Both Mahal and Shanky are part of the "SmackDown" brand and will most likely have a major presence on the show. While Raaj, Sanga, and Veer all appear in "NXT," it's possible they will all be coming to this event as well.