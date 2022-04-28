One half of The Bollywood Boyz, Gurv Sihra recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. owner Raj Giri on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about when the veteran WWE tag team found out Jinder Mahal would become WWE Champion.

The company shocked the world at Backlash, in 2017 by having Mahal defeat Randy Orton for the title. Gurv says he and his brother did not learn about the title change until that day of.

“From what I remember I think it was the day of,” he said. “Again, we were so new to that whole story, that whole main roster, we didn’t ask a single question. I think we may have asked Jinder, ‘what’s the finish?’ And then he told us because we had to go over the finish, right?

“So, we didn’t find out until the day of. Even that in itself, that whole run from what I remember was supposed to be, for Harv and I, three to four weeks up until Backlash and that was it.”

The Bollywood Boyz ended up being part of Jinder Mahal’s gimmick for a long time afterward. Despite WWE originally planning to stop it earlier, he thinks they were a natural fit together.

“That pairing worked so well, and I think everything happened so quickly. The three of us, the package worked,” he stated. “Jinder was very cool with us, we already had known him from Calgary. So, I think we all just naturally were very comfortable working with each other and being there.”

After Mahal captured the WWE Championship, he and The Bollywood Boyz had a major celebration on SmackDown. Gurv stated that was a cool moment with the Indian national anthem. He also reflected on the Superstar Spectacle show, which gave him goosebumps.

“We took so much pride in that, it was just such a cool thing, the Indian national anthem was going to be performed on a WWE program, which was huge. I remember even then, we didn’t know how big it was going to be until it aired,” he said. “Then it just blew up all over the news, over the media. Just doing the bhangra itself, you should have seen the rehearsals for it, it was unbelievable, man.

“I don’t want to fast-track too much, but I remember watching the rehearsals for the India show that we did just a couple of years ago in Tampa, the Superstar Spectacle. That stuff will give you goosebumps, like wow, man. That whole Bollywood, the color, the creativity behind it, it stands out. I remember just doing the rehearsals for it having goosebumps like, ‘man, this is so cool.’”

The Bollywood Boyz are currently working on the independent scene following their WWE run. They will compete for Defy Wrestling this Saturday night and will air for free on Pluto TV. Gurv spoke about how excited he is for the promotion to get that exposure

“They’ve created so much buzz, so many people have come through the doors,” he said. “Guys like Cody, and Moxley is coming through this weekend as well, they’ve got a loaded card. It will be their first time, Pluto TV is showcasing Defy, and I’m excited because people finally get to see the atmosphere that the Washington Hall brings each and every show. We are excited to have all the fans watch it around the world.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]