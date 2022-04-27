As we noted late last year, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has been working on the ABC series Big Sky in his time outside WWE.

But after a recent episode, it looks like Jinder is finished with this particular series for the time being. Mahal’s character, Dhruv, was killed off the show on 4/7 during a struggle with the lead protagonist of the series, police officer Jenny Hoyt.

Dhruv, an enforcer for the cartel that planted its operations in Montana, overdosed on fentanyl after the drug was thrown in his face. There was no doubt about his fate as the body was later discovered in the episode, however, he may appear in flashbacks at some point.

In his home of World Wrestling Entertainment, Jinder Mahal has been teaming up with his protege, Shanky, as they navigate the waters of the SmackDown tag team division. He has reached major feats like being the WWE Champion before, but he still has more goals he wants to accomplish including winning the Tag Titles with Shanky.

“So my goal is to become a grand slam champion,” Mahal said. “In doing so, I need to win the Intercontinental Championship, which is Ricochet. I need to beat Ricochet essentially, right now. And then also the tag team championships… I’ve been working with Shanky, getting his body right, telling him how to diet, helping him in the ring. So hopefully, soon!”

