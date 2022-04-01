Like many fans, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is looking forward to the long-awaited WWE RAW re-debut of Veer Mahaan. Mahal says Mahaan has been working hard to prepare himself for the opportunity to shine as a solo act.

“So Veer has been coming for months and months but if you look on Veer’s Instagram or his Twitter, you can see the transformation that he’s made,” Mahal told The Wrassingh Show by Wrasslinews. “He has been working out very hard, dieting. The Veer Mahaan that you’ve seen with me on RAW, when we were on RAW about six months ago, Me, Veer, and Shanky – is completely different!”

WWE has been promoting Veer Mahaan’s arrival on RAW for months. It was finally announced recently that Mahaan will finally appear on the RAW after WrestleMania coming up on Monday.

While he has yet to appear on RAW, Mahaan has been a regular on WWE’s Main Event program. Mahal says he’s seeing steady improvement from Mahaan.

“I’ve been watching all of his matches,” Mahal explained. “He’s completely changed, completely changed his move set, his aggression, his body! So I’m actually very much looking forward to Veer’s debut and he’s going to impress a lot of people.”

Jinder Mahal is not currently scheduled to have a match at WrestleMania 38. But he has some clear goals in mind coming out of the biggest weekend on WWE’s calendar.

“So my goal is to become a grand slam champion,” Mahal said. “In doing so, I need to win the Intercontinental Championship, which is Ricochet. I need to beat Ricochet essentially, right now. And then also the tag team championship, which will either be the Usos or Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestlemania.

“We’ll see but definitely, I want to win the tag team championships,” Mahal continued. “I’ve been working with Shanky, getting his body right, telling him how to diet, helping him in the ring.. So hopefully soon!”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]