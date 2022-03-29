Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be making his return to popular indie promotion DEFY Wrestling this April 30. Mox is scheduled to make an appearance with the Seattle-based organization for their Wild Ones event, where he will face “Filthy” Tom Lawlor one-on-one.

The last time Mox competed for DEFY Wrestling was on September 25, 2021, when he defeated Schaff at their Mad Kingdom show.

You can see the full press release from the promotion below:

“DEFY WRESTLING RETURNS TO SEATTLE WITH JON MOXLEY APRIL 30TH DEFY WILD ONES brings the premiere professional wrestling action back to Washington Hall Saturday, April 30th. On deck will see the return of AEW star JON MOXLEY as he faces former UFC Fighter, “FILTHY” TOM LAWLOR in a match that has seen both men throw challenges towards each other! SW3RVE’S HOUSE will be in effect as multi-time DEFY World Champion and one of All Elite Wrestling‘s most recent signing’s SW3RVE Strickland will be competing that evening. We will also see the “Baddest M’Fer in Wrestling” SCHAFF that night in Seattle! DEFY Wild ONES sponsored by SixO’5 Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, April 1st at 10:00AM. There is an exclusive presale March 31st at 1:00PM for DEFY Patreon subscribers. You can go to https://www.DefyWrestling.com for tickets or link to our Patreon. This event is 16+ with food and beverages served by Lunchbox Lab!”

As of late, Mox has been featured on AEW as part of the “Blackpool Combat Club” stable, alongside Bryan Danielson and William Regal. It’s been teased that the trio will bring in future members to the group but only if they have the violent disposition they have.

You can see the social media announcement below:

BREAKING: MOX is back!!!

Don’t miss DEFY Wild Ones on APRIL 30th in Seattle! Tickets on sale THIS WEEK! (Exclusive presale for DEFY Patreon members) 💥 Presented by SixO’5 – follow them on IG at @drinkalp6 for more!!💥 #defywildones pic.twitter.com/sBsbCsiWXp — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) March 28, 2022

