Backstage News On Why The Creeds Aren't Facing Indus Sher At NXT Deadline

There is good reason why the Creed Brothers aren't competing against Indus Sher at "NXT" Deadline. Fans happened to see on "NXT" television that Julius Creed suffered a rib injury and wasn't cleared to compete. The new duo of Indu Sher made clear they didn't want to fight The Creeds unless they were at 100%.

However, the reason the match isn't happening is because it is actually Veer who is the injured party, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former "WWE Raw" star is dealing with a hand injury and, due to a major WWE event forthcoming in India next month, creative wants him to be as healthy as possible for it. Both he and Sanga are slated to be a big part of the show, as WWE returns to India for the first time with fans allowed in attendance since 2017.

On yesterday's Deadline media call, Shawn Michaels spoke highly of the untapped potential of both the Creed Brothers, noting that he wants to give both Julius and Brutus the opportunities to work outside their comfort zone when it comes to expressing their personas.

"NXT" Deadline will be taking place this Saturday and will feature tag team action of a different variety as Pretty Deadly will defend their "NXT" Tag Team Championships against The New Day in one of the headline bouts. Bron Breakker will defend his "NXT" Title in the main event against Apollo Crews, and two Iron Survivor Challenge matches — one for the men and one for the women — will crown new No. 1 contenders for the men's and women's main titles.