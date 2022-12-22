Major Update Regarding Upcoming Live Event In India

WWE's reported live event in India next month is now said to be getting pushed back, according to one wrestling insider.

Although WWE never officially announced the live event, wrestling insider accounts had been reporting the top American pro wrestling company would be making its return to India on January 18 with a one-off live event. However, pro wrestling insider account WrestleVotes tweeted Thursday that those plans are being revisited. "I'm told the proposed WWE Live Event in India scheduled for 1/18 has been postponed for unspecified reasons," the account tweeted.

WWE is scheduled to be touring in the Midwest throughout most of January, according to its live schedule. January 17-19 is currently open in its schedule but that falls between tapings of "Raw" and "SmackDown" in Cincinnati and Detroit. PWInsider reported on the unannounced India event earlier this month and said that members of the "SmackDown" roster were expected to make the trip to perform. The event was said to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, a 5,000-cap venue, in Hyderabad, India.

India has not hosted a live WWE event since 2017 when Jinder Mahal was WWE Champion – the first of Indian descent to hold the title. It was rumored that for WWE's upcoming live return to the country, current Indian stars like Veer and Sanga were expected to be big parts of the show. However, Veer reportedly suffered a hand injury earlier this month. That injury also kept Veer and Sanga's Indus Sher tag team from competing in a scheduled match at NXT's Deadline pay-per-view event two weeks ago.