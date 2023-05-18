Tony Khan Announces Katsuyori Shibata's Next ROH Pure Title Defense

AEW CEO and ROH Owner Tony Khan announced via Twitter that NJPW star Katsuyori Shibata's next ROH Pure Championship defense. Shibata will be defending the title against NJPW Strong star, Alex Coughlin on the June 1 episode of "ROH On HonorClub."

The episode has yet to be filmed, but according to Fightful, there will be an ROH taping while AEW is in Las Vegas for its Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28.

One of the first times that Shibata defended the ROH Pure Championship was against Christopher Daniels on the April 6 edition of "HonorClub." Shibata has been champion since defeating Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta at Supercard of Honor.