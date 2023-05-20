Anna Jay Credits Chris Jericho And BJ Whitmer With Helping Her Every Week

It's easy to forget that, despite being a mainstay on AEW TV since signing with the promotion in 2020, Anna Jay is still relatively new to wrestling, with only four years of experience. As a wrestler who is still learning, while also developing a reputation for working hardcore matches, she still looks for guidance from the veterans in the AEW locker room.

In an appearance on the "Under the Ring" podcast, Jay revealed that one of the people she constantly seeks feedback from is the leader of the JAS stable, Chris Jericho. She also looks for help from one of AEW's most respected producers and a man best known for his years in Ring of Honor, BJ Whitmer.

"The obvious one I would say is Chris Jericho," Jay said. "I get to go to him every week and get feedback from him, whether it's promos or wrestling. Another person is BJ Whitmer. He has been incredible with the women in AEW. Everyone, I think, would say the same things that I'm going to say.

"He's been incredible, and someone who has helped us a ton. I really appreciate him. There's obviously tons of people that give feedback, week to week, it just depends. But Chris and BJ are the two big ones that I can think of right now, that have really helped me every week."

This isn't the first time Whitmer has received praise for his involvement in the AEW Women's division. He was credited for his work producing Jamie Hayter's Women's World Championship victory over Toni Storm at Full Gear last November, and again for producing Hayter's acclaimed title defense against Hikaru Shida one month later.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Under the Ring" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription