Eric Bischoff Explains How He'd Book Goldberg In WCW If He Could Go Back In Time

For over two decades, the topic of Bill Goldberg's 173-0 undefeated streak in WCW has divided wrestling fans and pundits alike. While some have argued that WCW was justified in letting Goldberg run roughshod through the entire WCW roster, others have criticized WCW President Eric Bischoff for his failure to build any other stars during the timeframe, which coincided with WWE investing in new faces at the height of the Monday Night Wars.

On a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff reviewed Slamboree 1998, where Goldberg extended his streak to 92-0 and retained his United States Championship against Perry Saturn. Two months later, Goldberg would capture the WCW World Heavyweight Championship with a victory over the biggest star in wrestling history, Hollywood Hogan.

As Bischoff reflected on the streak, he detailed how he'd book a red-hot Goldberg if he could go back in time.

"Goldberg didn't need it [WCW World Heavyweight Championship]," Bischoff argued. "If I had a do-over on this one, I would have made Goldberg more of an attraction and used less of him, because I think the anticipation, mystique, and intensity that came with Bill Goldberg was something that you could tap into, at the right time and the right way.

"You could use it, and let it go away for a while," Bischoff continued. "Let it heat up again. Let the audience want to see Bill Goldberg, as opposed to what I did, which was feeling like, 'He's successful, we've got to get him out there.'"

Bischoff added that he would have stretched out the latter part of Goldberg's career in WCW by having him wrestle and appear sporadically. "I would have played that out over an 18- to 24-month period, as opposed to the condensed trajectory that we had," Bischoff concluded.