Bully Ray Believes Cody Rhodes Has Been Gaining Traction Since WWE WrestleMania 39

2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the second night of WrestleMania 39. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes "The American Nightmare" has been gaining some traction since that defeat at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

"I only tweeted about 'Raw' once last night [May 15], and I tweeted specifically after Cody's segment," Ray said on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio." "I said, 'Slow and steady wins the race. Cody's getting it done right now. Just listen.' ... Cody's reactions. Reactions when his music plays, reactions when they sing that part of his song, reactions when he's standing in the ring, people chanting his name during his promo. Any reaction and all reactions, louder now or pre-Mania? This is the slow progression of Cody Rhodes."

Ray believes there is a "groundswell" around Rhodes right now and that reactions for him are getting louder. The multi-time tag team champion acknowledged that the "Cody" chants — whether before he speaks in the ring or after he's wrapped up a promo — are picking up steam. Ray said "The American Nightmare" couldn't get the fans to really shout his name before WrestleMania 39, only generating small "Cody" chants here and there. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion thinks it's now really starting to build for Rhodes.

