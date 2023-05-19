Hearing On WWE's Motion To Dismiss MLW's Amended Lawsuit Moved Up

The hearing concerning WWE's motion to dismiss the amended lawsuit filed against them by Major League Wrestling has been moved up to June 15, according to PWInsider Elite. The hearing had been penciled in for July 20, but the U.S. District Court California Northern District has now altered the date. Court Bauer's organization had initially filed a complaint against WWE in January 2022. MLW has maintained that the Stamford-based promotion interfered with their business dealings, which cost them potential rights fees and television exposure.