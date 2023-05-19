NJPW Star Kyle Fletcher Reportedly Missed Latest AEW Tapings Due To Illness

NJPW's Kyle Fletcher appeared on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" and took out Orange Cassidy with a sneak attack, making it clear that he wants a shot at the International Championship. Unfortunately, the Aussie Open star had to miss the May 17 tapings of "Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" — as well a potential title shot — due to illness, according to Fightful Select.

The details surrounding Fletcher's illness are unclear at the time of this writing, but the Australian wrestler did tease the bout with Cassidy earlier this week. On May 15, he took to Twitter and wrote, "can't wait to have enough belts to cover my nipples," suggesting that he still plans on adding Cassidy's title to his growing collection — which currently includes the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship and the IWGP Tag Team Championship. It remains to be seen if the planned AEW International title match will be rescheduled.

Despite Fletcher's absence at the aforementioned tapings, AEW did address the International title situation on the latest episode of "Dynamite." Cassidy challenged everyone who wants the championship to show up and face him in the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing on May 28. The planned participants for the match have yet to be unveiled by AEW, but the bout certainly provides an avenue for Fletcher to be given a title shot. Elsewhere on "Dynamite," "Freshly Squeezed" teamed up with Darby Allin to take on The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty in a winning effort.