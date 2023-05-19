AJ Styles Reportedly Set To Be Karrion Kross' Next Opponent In WWE

WWE will tape two episodes of "SmackDown" tonight in Columbia, South Carolina, in preparation for their travels to Saudi Arabia next weekend. Ahead of the show, Fightful Select reported that there was a tarot card with AJ Styles planned for the taping, seemingly indicating that Karrion Kross will be targeting Styles very soon. During his recent feuds with Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura, Kross introduced tarot cards with their faces on it.

It remains to be seen whether Styles vs. Kross will potentially happen before or after WWE Night of Champions, where "The Phenomenal One" is slated to face Seth Rollins in a tournament finals match to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Styles recently returned from injury as The O.C. was drafted from "Raw" to "SmackDown." And despite the World Heavyweight title being planned for "Raw," Styles was able to qualify for the title shot by outlasting Edge and Rey Mysterio in a triple threat match before defeating Bobby Lashley in a semi-finals bout on last week's "SmackDown."

Meanwhile, since Kross returned to WWE last August, he's only competed in 13 televised matches. After feuding with Drew McIntyre, the former "NXT" Champion traded wins with Mysterio. He then competed in a pair of Intercontinental Championship contender's matches and took part in the annual Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal. Earlier this month, Kross suffered a loss to Nakamura before they officially moved to separate brands. Kross and Scarlett will remain on Friday nights for the foreseeable future.