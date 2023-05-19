Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Live Event In Mexico City This Summer

WWE announced on Friday that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make a rare live event appearance on July 12 when the company returns to Mexico City. It will mark his first appearance there since December 2019 as he transitioned to a part-time schedule a year ago, coupled with the fact that WWE wasn't touring for over a year due to the global pandemic. WWE is also advertising Rey Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens for the event.

Since last June, Reigns has only worked four WWE live events, and most of them took place outside of the United States. Most recently, Reigns traveled to Toronto in March to square off against Zayn in the main event. WWE had an incident this week where "The Tribal Chief" was advertised to appear at a house show in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday, however the company announced he was listed in error and that refunds would be available at the point of purchase.

Reigns' part-time schedule has led to a decrease in televised appearances as well, but those are now picking up again as he prepares for WWE Night of Champions. Reigns returned to "SmackDown" last week to make it known that he and Solo Sikoa will challenge Zayn and Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in Saudi Arabia on May 27. It will mark the first time since February 2018 that Reigns has challenged for a tag team title in WWE.