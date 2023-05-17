WWE Says Roman Reigns Will Not Appear At Weekend House Show In Fayetteville

As the old adage goes, "card is subject to change," such is the case with Saturday's WWE Live event in Fayettville, NC.

WWE PR has reached out to Wrestling Inc. to say that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was advertised on "incorrect promotional material" and will not be appearing at this Saturday's live event. According to the announcement, refunds will be available at the point of purchase until 7:30 pm ET on the day of the event. Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and others are still advertised for the show.

Here is the statement from WWE PR in full:

"Incorrect promotional material was released that advertised Roman Reigns in Fayetteville this Saturday, May 20. Roman Reigns will not be Fayetteville. Refunds will be available at point of purchase until 7:30 ET the day of the event."