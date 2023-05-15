Roman Reigns Working Rare House Show Match This Saturday In Fayetteville

The Island of Relevancy is coming to North Carolina. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently announced to be appearing at a WWE house show in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The announcement was made by the event's venue, the Crown Coliseum, on Facebook. It will be Reigns' first time back in the venue in over four years, and only his second appearance at a house show in 2023. Although Reigns used to appear frequently on WWE's house shows, "The Tribal Chief" began making these appearances much less frequently while also starting to appear much less frequently across WWE programming at large.