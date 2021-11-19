Roman Reigns recently appeared on The Michael Kay Show to promote the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. During the interview, the Universal Champion spoke about potentially furthering his career in Hollywood.

“We will have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon,” Reigns admitted. “There’s always speculation and contract talks, all that question of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe.

“But that is something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me,” he said. “They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I’ve experienced so many things that are going to help me.”

Roman Reigns then broke things down in more detail.

“At the end of the day, we know how this works. This is a young man’s game,” he admitted. “You can’t fall down your whole life, you have to get to a point where you can transition. Where you can continue to connect and create new, fresh, evolved content for your fanbase and your supporters.

“I think I have the ability to do that,” Reigns claimed. “At the end of the day, it’s about being thrown in that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record of being thrown in the deep end. If that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Michael Kay Show, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.