Bad Bunny And Latino World Order Continue To Dominate WWE Merchandise Sales

It appears the wave of momentum Bad Bunny and the Latino World Order have ridden since WWE Backlash isn't crashing down anytime soon.

The Puerto Rican singer and the newly reformed LWO faction claimed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for WWE's top merchandise sellers this past week, according to the pro wrestling data website Wrestlenomics.

Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston recently began reporting on WWE and AEW's weekly merch sales using the "top sellers" lists each promotion flaunts in their online stores, as well as a formula that he explained uses "a reverse ranking value that takes into account how many days an item has been a top-10 seller that week." As Thurston himself pointed out, the system is an uncertain measuring stick given that it's not based on any actual internal numbers from the companies or their merchandise distributors themselves.

But according to Thurston's best guess, Bad Bunny and LWO maintained a strong presence on WWE's shop just one week after dominating sales in the wake of Backlash. Bad Bunny similarly led sales last week, according to Thurston's estimation

Wrestlenomics also reported that the LWO's black Latino World Order t-shirt was among the top-selling WWE merch items all seven days last week, one week after its leader Rey Mysterio fell short in the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament on "WWE SmackDown."

Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins were tailing close behind in both "categories" and singular "item" sales, according to Wrestlenomics. Ripley and Rollins were No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in top-selling categories, while Ripley had the second-best selling shirt of the week with her black "She's My Mami" t-shirt. Rollins' "Woah Ohh Ohh" t-shirt was No. 4, while Bad Bunny had two shirts ranked in the top-10 for Wrestlenomic's individual item sales.