Lance Archer Comments Ahead Of Will Ospreay Vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi At NJPW Resurgence

On Sunday at NJPW Resurgence there will be an IWGP United States #1 Contender's Tournament match between Will Ospreay and Hiroshi Tanahashi, which Lance Archer took to Twitter to comment on the match, since the winner of Ospreay versus Tanahashi will face The Murderhawk Monster at Dominion in Osaka on June 4. Whoever wins at Dominion, gets a future shot at Kenny Omega's IWGP United States title.

You know what. This is earlier than I said. But hear ya go @njpwglobal @njpw1972 @NJPWofAmerica My quick thoughts on @tanahashi1_100 & @WillOspreay match for tomorrow 5/21/23 in LA!

I'll be in Osaka 6/4/23 waiting boys! https://t.co/HjWMcDLweI pic.twitter.com/rSlLu3P4q8 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 20, 2023

"As you can see, even Murderhawks can have a relaxing, chilling day, but tomorrow, Will Ospreay, Tanahashi, you guys are fighting for the right to fight me in Osaka," he said. "I fought both of you many times before and it's been a lot of fun. Tanahashi, I've never actually beaten you man, so if you win this match, I'm kind of excited for that prospect, for the chance to beat the Ace that is Tanahashi and get back my title — the NJPW IWGP US Championship. Kenny, you hold it currently, I'm coming. Will, in the last few years you probably have been seen as one of the absolute best wrestlers that ever stepped in the ring. You've had a few bumps in the road lately. If you win this match against Tanahasi in Los Angeles [Long Beach] tomorrow, you're going to have a lot more bumps, bruises, and pains because I'm going to go 2 to 1 against the Goat, the Billy Goat that is Will Ospreay in Osaka. Good luck boys, I will be waiting. For now. I'm going to get in my pool."

Archer is a two-time IWGP Champion and the last time that he held the title was from July 2021 to August 2021. His first title reign was much longer and was from October 2019 to January 2020.