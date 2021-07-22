Lance Archer defeated Jon Moxley at tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest to become the new IWGP US Champion.

The two battled in a wild Texas Deathmatch that saw Moxley get chokeslammed through two tables with barbed wire boards on them. Moxley was unable to answer the referee’s ten-count and lost the title.

This is Archer’s second run as IWPG US Champion after winning it for the first time in 2019.

As noted, NJPW star Hikuleo was in the crowd tonight and it was announced he would take on the winner of this match on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. Archer and Hikuleo had a face-off to close out tonight’s event.

Below are highlights from the match:

