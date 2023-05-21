Matt Cardona To Make His DDT Pro-Wrestling Debut In July

DDT Pro-Wrestling announced that former WWE Superstar and Impact Wrestling star Matt Cardona will be making his debut for the company in July. Cardona along with Steph de Lander (fka WWE "NXT" star Persia Pirotta) will be at the Wrestle Peter Pan event on July 23, where Cardona will be facing DDT Universal Champion Tetsuya Endo for the title.

The self-proclaimed 'Indy God' reacted to the announcement, tweeting, "@stephdelander & I ARE COMING TO JAPAN! @ddtpro @ddtproENG," and "THE INDY GOD & INDY GODDESS ARE COMING TO JAPAN! We are coming for the @ddtpro Universal Championship!@themattcardona + @stephdelander = MONEY!!!"

Since his WWE release in 2020 after nearly 15 years with the promotion, Cardona has held several titles including the GCW World Championship, Impact Digital Media Champion, and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. At the moment he holds several titles from various independent companies including House of Glory, Squared Circle Expo, Absolute Intense Wrestling, World Series Wrestling, and All-Star Wrestling. Cardona's latest title was won at House of Glory's Beware The Fury 2023 event on May 19, where he defeated Jacob Fatu for the HOG Heavyweight Championship.

According to Cagematch.net, one of Cardona's last matches in Japan was for a non-televised WWE Live event in June 2019, where he and Brian Myers (fka WWE's Curt Hawkins) lost to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Endo has held the DDT Universal Championship since March 21, where he defeated Naruki Doi at the DDT Judgement 2023 event. His last title defense was on May 3.