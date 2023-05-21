Mick Foley Did Not Enjoy WWE Commentary, Although He Thought He Was Good At It

From WWE Champion to commissioner to general manager, it's difficult to find a role Mick Foley hasn't been utilized in since his WWE debut in 1996. That isn't to say he enjoyed every single one of them, however. During a Q&A on a recent episode of "Foley Is Pod," the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his days as a commentator, admitting that it wasn't among his most favorite things primarily because of how Vince McMahon treated his announcers.

"You try to learn from everything you do, and I hope Mr. McMahon learned from that experience," Foley said. "You know, you don't need to ride your announcers so much. You don't have to micromanage everything that they do."

Foley's biggest issue with the constant feedback was that he was attempting to call matches solely on what he saw on the small television monitor in front of him. That way, he called what fans at home were seeing, which helped maintain a more realistic feel to the matches. Unfortunately, that all goes out the window if somebody is in your headset yelling other instructions. "I think it's counter-productive, and especially when it comes to yelling," he added. "That's not the way I perform best."

Even still, Foley gave it his best shot. And at the end of the day, he didn't regret how he went about commentating. "I tried it, I think I did a pretty good job," he declared, noting that he always aimed to put over the performers ahead of his own personality. "I learned from it. I did not enjoy it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Foley Is Pod" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.