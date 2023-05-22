D-Von Dudley Says That He Prefers His Sons Working For AEW Than WWE
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's twin sons, Terrell and Terrence Hughes, are quietly making waves in the wrestling industry. Known collectively as TNT, the brothers were recently announced as participants in NWA's upcoming Crockett Cup, a tournament that has helped kickstart the careers of some of the greatest teams in history. Furthermore, in recent months, the team has competed regularly on "AEW Dark" and "Dark: Elevation," wrestling teams such as Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, The Dark Order, and The Factory. As such, D-Von clearly has a lot of reason to feel optimistic about the trajectory of his sons.
In a recent chat with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Dudley explained why he'd prefer his sons to sign with AEW over WWE, citing their recent exposure wrestling for the Jacksonville-based promotion. "They're doing their thing," Dudley said. "They're having a good time and enjoying themselves, which I'm very happy with. I rather them being with AEW right now than probably going to NXT or WWE. There's just so much going on there [in WWE] right now, I just feel they might get lost in the shuffle. Right now, AEW is the best fit for them."
Dudley clarified that he previously hoped to see TNT. in WWE, a company he worked for decades. "I'm a very biblical person to the point where I feel God does everything for a reason," Dudley stressed. "If they had a couple of tryouts [with WWE] and they were told 'no,' there was a reason for that. Lo and behold, look what's going on now. There's so much disarray [in WWE]."
'I didn't want them to wrestle'
As Dudley spoke further about the recent management shakeup in WWE, he wondered if "anybody knows" who is running creative anymore, arguing that the tumultuous environment wasn't the best fit for his two sons. "Again, unless you work for the company, nobody knows what's going on," he added, before floating the possibility of The Usos vs. T.N.T. in a twins vs. twins match at some point in the future. Dudley revealed that he had actually spoken to Jimmy and Jey Uso about the possibility of the match once T.N.T. inevitably gets their foot in the WWE door.
While D-Von is now very supportive of his twins trying to break into the business, that wasn't the case a few years ago. "I didn't want them to wrestle," D-Von revealed. "I was totally against it. I went through my share of — I wouldn't say racism — within the business with certain people, and things like that. Also, promoters treating you bad, and things like that. And so, I didn't want them to go through that, I wanted them to avoid that like the plague."
However, a conversation with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson changed Dudley's perspective. "He asked me why I didn't want my sons in the business. He started telling me about him and Mr. Johnson, his dad, being at odds about him entering the business. He said, 'If I would have listened to my dad, I wouldn't be where I am today. You never know — let them fail. At least they tried.'"