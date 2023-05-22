D-Von Dudley Says That He Prefers His Sons Working For AEW Than WWE

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's twin sons, Terrell and Terrence Hughes, are quietly making waves in the wrestling industry. Known collectively as TNT, the brothers were recently announced as participants in NWA's upcoming Crockett Cup, a tournament that has helped kickstart the careers of some of the greatest teams in history. Furthermore, in recent months, the team has competed regularly on "AEW Dark" and "Dark: Elevation," wrestling teams such as Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, The Dark Order, and The Factory. As such, D-Von clearly has a lot of reason to feel optimistic about the trajectory of his sons.

In a recent chat with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Dudley explained why he'd prefer his sons to sign with AEW over WWE, citing their recent exposure wrestling for the Jacksonville-based promotion. "They're doing their thing," Dudley said. "They're having a good time and enjoying themselves, which I'm very happy with. I rather them being with AEW right now than probably going to NXT or WWE. There's just so much going on there [in WWE] right now, I just feel they might get lost in the shuffle. Right now, AEW is the best fit for them."

Dudley clarified that he previously hoped to see TNT. in WWE, a company he worked for decades. "I'm a very biblical person to the point where I feel God does everything for a reason," Dudley stressed. "If they had a couple of tryouts [with WWE] and they were told 'no,' there was a reason for that. Lo and behold, look what's going on now. There's so much disarray [in WWE]."