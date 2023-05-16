Triple H Back At WWE RAW After Missing Friday's SmackDown

WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque missed the May 12 edition of "SmackDown," but according to Fightful Select, Levesque was back in-person to oversee creative for the May 15 edition of "Raw."

Bruce Prichard reportedly took over the role while Levesque was gone Friday. The reason for his absence has not been revealed. Levesque has been WWE's Chief Content Officer since September 2022.

During last Friday's "SmackDown," Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his return to WWE programming, while Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Bayley.