Triple H Reportedly Missed Friday's WWE SmackDown For Unknown Reasons

WWE's Chief Creative Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, was reportedly absent from this past Friday's "WWE SmackDown." In a report from PWInsider Elite, it was noted that Levesque was not backstage at "SmackDown" for reasons that are currently unknown. It was also reported that Bruce Prichard was in control of the taping in Levesque's absence. Whether or not he will be absent again for tonight's "WWE Raw" is unknown. Levesque has been WWE's CCO for nearly one year now, as he took control of creative responsibilities for the company after Vince McMahon retired from all duties with WWE last July.