More Updates About Changes Vince McMahon Made To This Week's WWE Raw

Though Triple H is still WWE's Chief Content Officer, how much creative control he actually has seems to vary day by day. Despite Vince McMahon not being physically present in Chicago for this week's "WWE Raw," his presence was still felt thanks to a number of significant rewrites that he made remotely. Now, more details have emerged about what was changed.

As previously reported, a number of segments involving the women's division were cut from last night's show. Fightful Select also learned that the card was originally meant to feature Piper Niven versus Candice LeRae, as well as a backstage moment between the two competitors and Trish Stratus. The segments were listed on the rundown sheets that went out around 7:00 pm EST, but the match was replaced by the Street Profits versus Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander during the live broadcast. The outlet also noted that "several of the female wrestlers have been vocal about their division's segments constantly being cut."

One segment that was set to include WWE official Adam Pearce, LeRae, Niven, Sonya Deville, Tamina, and Zelina Vega was greatly altered, and the time was ultimately allotted to Damage CTRL's confrontation with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, to set up their six-woman tag team match later in the show. In addition to those segments being omitted or rearranged, changes were made to the winners, losers, and finishes of many matches throughout the episode. On top of that, several matches were cut down for time purposes. This was most noticeable during the battle between Mustafa Ali and Chad Gable, which saw the positive hometown hero get the win over the Olympian. Overall, the match felt like it ended abruptly, as it was only meant to last for one segment and yet still had time cut out of it.