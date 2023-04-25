More Details On Vince McMahon Changing Finishes To Several Matches On WWE Raw

Prior to last night's episode of "WWE Raw" in Chicago, Illinois, it was reported that Vince McMahon was making significant changes to the script from a remote location. It later emerged that several segments involving WWE's female talent had been cut from the broadcast. Further details have now surfaced regarding other alleged changes McMahon made to the show.

According to PWInsiderElite, McMahon altered the finishes of several matches that aired last night and, in some instances, decided how certain bouts would get to their finishes. It's said that the executive chairman of WWE also changed the original winners of some matches. Furthermore, McMahon supposedly added Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of the Street Profits to the "Raw" card during his rewrites. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny's creative reportedly remained as initially planned, while Rey Mysterio's battle with Damian Priest was always the original idea to close the broadcast.

McMahon relinquished his creative duties last summer when he "retired" amid allegations of sexual misconduct. However, the longtime wrestling promoter reinstated himself to WWE's board earlier this year and recently indicated that he would get involved with the organization's creative from a higher position – but would not be "in the weeds" like he used to be – following the promotion's merger with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) under the Endeavor umbrella. McMahon reportedly made changes to the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of "Raw" and has been suggesting alterations remotely since. Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been leading WWE's creative as Chief Content Officer since McMahon briefly stepped away from the company last July.