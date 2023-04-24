Vince McMahon Reportedly Making Major Remote Changes To Tonight's WWE Raw

Since reinstating himself to the WWE Board of Directors in January and overseeing the $21 billion WWE-UFC merger earlier this month, Vince McMahon's involvement on the creative end has been all over the map. And ahead of tonight's "WWE Raw" from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting that even though McMahon is not physically present at tonight's show, "major changes to tonight's Raw script" have already begun, and that "the changes are being made remotely at Vince McMahon's request."

While WWE CEO Nick Khan has previously stated that McMahon is "not that involved" with creative as it pertains to Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, that was evidently not the case during the "Raw" after WrestleMania when the Chairman was back in charge on-site on April 3, leading to a noticeable morale dip among talent. That night, McMahon was in "Gorilla" making changes and running things as he had in years prior to his short-lived retirement.

As far as tonight is concerned, PWI is working to confirm the changes but has already gotten wind of unhappiness among talent from multiple sources. It is said that the levels of unhappiness haven't reached the height of the "Raw" after Mania, but it certainly appears to be heading in that direction. As of this morning, tonight's "Raw" had Bad Bunny slated to appear as Damian Priest takes on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes is scheduled to address his WWE Backlash opponent Brock Lesnar again despite the fact that "The Best Incarnate" is also not in attendance.